Referring to the bulletin from Inission AB's annual general meeting, held on April 25, 2017, the company will carry out a stock split in relations 4:1. The share will be traded under new ISIN code with effect from May 11, 2017. The order book ID will not change.



Short name: INISS B Terms: Split: 4:1 Current ISIN: SE0007131990 Last day of trading with current ISIN code: May 10, 2017 New ISIN code: SE0009889678 First day of trading with new ISIN code: May 11, 2017



For further information about the split, please contact Inission AB and for information about the settlement please contact Euroclear Sweden AB.