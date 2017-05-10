

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US Democrats have reacted angrily to the firing of FBI Director James Comey by accusing that President Donald Trump took the action because the US investigating agency was probing alleged Russian links of the Trump presidential election campaign.



Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer demanded that the Department of Justice appoint a special prosecutor to look into allegations of Russian hacking and its influence on the presidential elections.



'If we don't get a special prosecutor, every American will rightfully suspect that the decision to fire Comey was part of a cover-up', according to the top Democrat in the Senate.



First President Trump fired Sally Yates, then Preet Bharara. Now Comey. Doesn't seem like an accident. We must have a special prosecutor, he said on Twitter Tuesday.



In one of the most stunning punitive actions by the Trump administration in its 110 days in power, FBI Director James Comey was removed Tuesday evening, citing recommendations from the Justice Department that included disapproval of the way he handled the investigation into Hillary Clinton's private email server during the presidential election campaign.



It was the third firing of a high-profile Trump administration official, the other two being its Acting Attorney General and National Security Adviser.



'This is part of a deeply troubling pattern from the Trump administration. They fired Sally Yates. They fired Preet Bharara. And now they fired Director Comey, the very man leading the investigation. This does not seem to be a coincidence,' Schumer told a press conference he convened shortly after Trump's announcement.



A number of celebrities, including A-list musicians like John Legend, The Roots' Questlove Gomez and Cher, criticized the president's action on Twitter.



Legend demanded Trump's impeachment while Cher called him 'A gutless, lying traitor.'



