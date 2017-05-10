VIENNA, AUSTRIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- The Vienna Marriott is pleased to introduce comprehensive renovations to its 310 guest rooms and 18 suites that offer travelers a sophisticated experience in the heart of Austria's capital city.

Designed by Carbone Interior Designs, the Vienna Marriott renovation transformed the property's guest accommodations through a blend of refined, contemporary materials and attention to detail to create an oasis from daily routine. Rich wood tones and exclusive fabrics create a unique atmosphere; turquoise and neutral color patterns simultaneously convey ease, freshness and tranquility -- the optimal combination for productivity and relaxation.

The new hotel rooms in Vienna are renovated with furnishings and amenities that exude modern flair. Furniture is both stylish and functional, while plush bedding offers a comforting retreat after a day of meetings, sightseeing or travel. Some rooms feature views of historic St. Stephen's cathedral, while others overlook the vibrant flowers and lush meadows of Vienna's Stadtpark.

Thoughtful in-room conveniences include a coffee maker, flat-screen TV and mini-bar, as well as high-speed wireless internet. In addition to the property's completely renovated guest accommodations, sleek bathrooms offer a spa-like experience with plush towels and premium bath products.

Guests of the modern Vienna hotel are invited to get their hearts pumping in the on-site, 24-hour euroGYM® Health Club, which offers cardiovascular equipment and free weights. A tranquil indoor pool offers a refreshing dip after a day of travel or local exploring, while a sauna and solarium offer options for relaxation and rejuvenation.

On-site dining options at the Vienna Marriott are plentiful. For a delicious taste of Austria, guests are invited to visit Parkring Restaurant, which showcases skillfully prepared Austrian delicacies in a sophisticated atmosphere accompanied by picturesque views of Vienna. Alternatively, catch a game at Champions Sports Bar & Restaurant, whose vibrant sports bar boasts classic American fare, an extensive beer list and multiple flat-screen TVs highlighting a range of global sporting events.

Meanwhile, the property's Garten Café offers a cozy alternative to formal restaurant dining. Guests can jump-start their morning with specialty coffee beverages and an Austrian pastry, or join friends or colleagues in the evening for a fantastic meal and a cocktail. Don't miss a visit to Cascade Bar, home to Vienna's first indoor waterfall, and the perfect place to relax after a busy day in Austria. Enjoy hand-poured cocktails, seasonal live music and happy hour specials.

Planning an event in Vienna? The Vienna Marriott offers an exceptional venue for wedding receptions, social gatherings or corporate events, featuring on-site event coordinators, award-winning service and more than 12,000 square feet of flexible, contemporary space within walking distance of the Vienna State Opera, world-famous St. Stephen's Cathedral and many examples of Vienna's awe-inspiring architecture.

About the Vienna Marriott

For a true upscale experience in the heart of Austria's capital city, look no further than the Vienna Marriott Hotel. Featuring exceptional design and placement on Vienna's breathtaking Ringstrasse, this property offers contemporary guest rooms and suites and a range of exceptional perks. Guests can unwind in a newly renovated room or suite, where they will enjoy 24-hour room service, a flat-screen TV and high-speed Wi-Fi access enhanced by gorgeous, modern design. In addition, the Vienna Marriott offers a fitness center, heated indoor pool and an impressive selection of on-site restaurants and bars, and a remarkable meeting venue just steps from some of Europe's most iconic attractions. Enjoy an unforgettable visit to Austria at the Vienna Marriott Hotel.

