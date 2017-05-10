

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - There's cut-throat competition among lenders for your business. Thousands of credit cards are available in the market, but only few of them are as beloved as these gems, which offer plenty of rewards and quality of service.



CLICK HERE for a list of the 10 most popular general-purpose credit card issuers in the world, ranked by WalletHub from 1,000+ credit cards in the market.



Remember, popularity is measured not only based on substantial rankings, and the most popular credit cards need not always be rated as the best credit cards. The Editors analyzed factors such as perks, rates, annual fee, and rewards offered, among other factors that boost popularity.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX