Review services in multiple languages, enabling contract compliance with GDPR and Brexit

Consilio, a global leader in eDiscovery, document review and legal consulting services, has extended its contract review service capabilities to support organizations preparing for the implementation of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and for potential changes brought about by Britain's withdrawal from the E.U. (known as "Brexit"). The organization's experience with multilingual contract reviews and extensive knowledge of regional data privacy regulations enable clients to identify potential terms or clauses that require redrafting to stay in compliance.

Consilio's contract review services also support organizations undergoing a merger, acquisition or divestiture or contract management system (CMS) implementation to inventory, classify and analyze their existing contracts. Consilio draws on its global network of experienced reviewers and review centers to meet the client's language, accreditation and location requirements.

"Organizations that fail to properly amend their contractual obligations to adhere to new regulations risk significant financial liabilities and missed opportunities. This is particularly true of the GDPR, especially with regards to third parties and client data" said Drew Macaulay, Managing Director for Consilio. "Within the E.U., companies enter into numerous supply and purchase agreements across borders and in different languages, which can make it challenging to extract critical management information and verify that corporate contracting guidelines are followed. Our service not only flags contracts that may need to be revised in light of Brexit and GDPR, but allows corporate legal departments to specify data points that should be extracted from these agreements and translated for use in contract management systems."

About Consilio

Consilio is a global leader in eDiscovery, document review and legal consulting services. Consilio supports multinational law firms and corporations using innovative software, cost-effective managed services and deep legal and regulatory industry expertise. The company has extensive experience in litigation, HSR second requests, internal and regulatory investigations, eDiscovery, information governance and compliance, law department management, document review, contracts management and legal analytics. ISO 27001 certified, the company operates offices and data centers across Europe, Asia and North America. For more information, please visit www.consilio.com.

