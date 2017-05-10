Global Naval ISR Market to Grow at a CAGR of 3.45% by 2021: Driven by the Growing Production of Submarines - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global naval ISR market to grow at a CAGR of 3.45% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Naval ISR Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The global naval ISR market is gaining momentum due to increasing maritime tensions and rapid development of high-end naval vessels by countries. As modern combats involve a greater emphasis on surveillance and intelligence and information gathering with respect to enemy movement, armed forces are largely focusing on the incorporation and integration of sophisticated and advanced sensor systems into their naval vessels.



One trend in market is open architecture naval ISR systems. An open architecture naval ISR system is one that enables easy introduction of new interfaces and new modes of interaction. The easy introduction is possible by ensuring simplicity of design and connectivity at minimum cost and with minimum impact on existing system components through the use of widely accepted hardware and system software standards, standard application components, and well-defined interfaces.

According to the report, one driver in market is growing production of submarines. Currently, submarines are being designed with increased stealth and endurance capabilities that render greater functionality for a wider range of missions than that possible earlier. Countries across the globe are investing considerably in the development and procurement of agile and powerful submarines that can be deployed for a range of operations during wars as well as peace such as combat, survey, surveillance, commando insertion, research, and nuclear deterrence. With the nature of underwater warfare evolving, a strong need for the development of sophisticated navigational and radar systems for these submarines has emerged. For the detection of foe ships or under water mines and torpedoes, radars and sonars (sound and navigation ranging) play a vital role.

Key vendors



BAE Systems

General Dynamics

Lockheed Martin

Raytheon

Thales



Other prominent vendors



ATLAS ELEKTRONIK

Harris

Leonardo DRS

Northrop Grumman

Ultra Electronics



