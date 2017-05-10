MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- (Family Features) Filling the hours between the final bell of the school day and bedtime isn't always easy, and if you're like most parents, the search is always on for playful -- and even educational -- experiences you can enjoy with your kids.

An important aspect of after-school activities includes snacking, and when you combine that with playtime, you can open the door to imaginative, discovery-filled experiences for the whole family.

Whether you're putting together a musical instrument with items from your pantry or whipping up a homemade science experiment, a delicious snack can help spark playful moments of discovery and natural curiosity. A snack like Teddy Soft Bakes, which are bear-shaped, soft-baked treats with a hidden flavored filling that kids will love to discover, can help provide these moments of discovery at snack time. These individually wrapped treats are a snack parents can feel good about saying yes to because they are free of artificial flavors, artificial colors and high fructose corn syrup. This snack can help open the door to after-school activities like these:

1. Make Raisins Dance. First, take a glass and fill it with carbonated water. Collect 20-30 raisins and slowly drop them into the cup then watch as they dance to the top.

2. Make Power with Static. To start, blow up a balloon and tie the end closed. Stand in front of a mirror and rub the balloon on your head to watch the power of static. Wander around the house and see what the balloon sticks to.

3. Leaves Really Breathe. Head outdoors and collect 4-5 different types of leaves. Fill a baking dish with water and drop in the leaves. Find a few rocks to weigh the leaves down and watch what happens.

4. See if it Floats. Create a floating science project right in your kitchen by collecting 10-15 household items such as rubber bands, flower petals, paper clips or pencils. After you have your items, fill a large, clear bowl with water and slowly place each item in the water then guess which ones will float. Examine which items float and which do not.

5. Make a Balloon Sing. Collect small household items such as beans, pennies, rocks and dried pasta. Place a few of these items in a balloon then blow up the balloon without tying the end. Slowly let the air out of the balloon and listen to the noise. Repeat these steps with different items to hear different tones. To make your own musical instrument, tie the balloon closed and shake it.

For more treats and activity inspiration, visit DiscoverTeddy.com.

About Family Features Editorial Syndicate

Established in 1974, Family Features is a leading provider of free food and lifestyle content for print and online publications. Our articles, photos, videos and web content solutions save you time, money and help create advertising opportunities. Registration is fast and free -- with absolutely no obligation. Visit editors.familyfeatures.com for more information.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3137973



Michael French

mfrench@familyfeatures.com

1-888-824-3337

editors.familyfeatures.com



