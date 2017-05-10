Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Anticoagulants Market: Size, Trends Forecasts (2017-2021)" report to their offering.



Global Anticoagulants Market: Size, Trends Forecasts (2017-2021) provides an in-depth analysis of the global anticoagulants market with description of market size and growth. The analysis include market share by treatment, by segment, and by products.



The report also provides analysis of injectable and oral anticoagulants available in the market. Details of Lovenox, Arixtra, Xarelto, Eliquis, Pradaxa and Savaysa has been provided in the report in terms of their global sales.



A brief analysis of the US anticoagulants market has also been provided in terms of value and sales of top four oral anticoagulant drugs in the region.



The most commonly prescribed anticoagulant is Warfarin. Newer types of anticoagulants are also available and are becoming increasingly common. These include rivaroxaban (Xarelto), dabigatran (Pradaxa), apixaban (Eliquis), and edoxaban (Savaysa/Lixiana). Warfarin and the newer alternatives are taken as tablets or capsules. There's also an anticoagulant called heparin that can be given by injection.



The global anticoagulants market has increased over the years and is expected to grow in the next four years i.e. 2017-2021, particularly due to development of novel oral anticoagulants (NOACs). The global anticoagulants market is supported by various growth drivers such as growing aging population, rising prevalence of coagulant disorders, increasing demand for NOACs, rising awareness about anticoagulants, etc. Yet, the market faces some challenges which are obstructing the growth of the market. Some of the challenges are stringent regulations from regulatory bodies, high cost of oral anticoagulants, major side-effects associated with the drugs, etc.



Furthermore, the report also assesses the key opportunities available in the market and outline the market dynamics that are and will be accountable for growth of the industry. Growth of the global anticoagulants market has also been forecasted for the period 2017-2021, taking into consideration previous growth outlines, growth drivers and the existing and forthcoming trends.



