VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Silvercorp Metals Inc. ("Silvercorp" or the "Company") (TSX: SVM)(NYSE MKT:SVM ) is pleased to announce that its common shares have been authorized for listing on the NYSE MKT. Trading will commence on Monday, May 15, 2017 under the ticker symbol "SVM". The Company's shares will continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange, also under the symbol SVM.

"Silvercorp is committed to raising its profile among international investors and potential global partners," states Dr. Rui Feng, Chairman and CEO of Silvercorp. "The listing will provide an excellent platform for us to highlight our low-cost and profitable silver and polymetallic projects, to the international financial and mining community. We anticipate that the listing will give us greater visibility with new investors, enhance liquidity and ultimately lower the Company's cost of capital."

About Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Silvercorp is a low-cost silver-producing Canadian mining company with multiple mines in China. The Company's vision is to deliver shareholder value by focusing on the acquisition of under developed projects with resource potential and the ability to grow organically. For more information, please visit our website at www.silvercorpmetals.com.

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Silvercorp Metals Inc.

Gordon Neal, Vice President, Corporate Development

(604) 669-9397, Toll Free 1(888) 224-1881

investor@silvercorp.ca

www.silvercorp.ca



