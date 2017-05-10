TORONTO, ON -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- In the news release, "Patriot One Obtains Purchase Agreement with Reseller Serving U.S. Government and Military" issued earlier today by Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL), we are advised by the company that the first sentence of the fourth paragraph should read "We will be shipping several units to JJB Federal in support of demonstrations to U.S. government agencies." Complete corrected text follows.

Patriot One Obtains Purchase Agreement with Reseller Serving U.S. Government and Military

TORONTO, ON -- May 10, 2017 -- Patriot One Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL) ("Patriot One" or the "Company"), developer of the revolutionary award-winning PATSCAN CMR concealed weapons detection system, today announced a reseller agreement with Information Technology Communications contracting firm JJB Federal LLC and its specialty sales division UnitedEye Inc., based in the Washington, DC area.

Patriot One CEO Martin Cronin said, "We are pleased to have entered into a reseller agreement with JJB Federal, a highly credible industry partner. With today's announcement, and in just four weeks since our launch in Las Vegas, we have now achieved a number of contractual commitments totalling over $1.1 million USD. Access to government and military contracts require years of experience and an established network of contacts in any region; Washington DC is particularly unique and complex. The JJB Federal team has the connections, reach and proven experience to accelerate Patriot One product sales. We are delighted to welcome JJB Federal to our growing sales network, and to help protect the public and those who serve."

Having initially taken note of Patriot One at the International Chiefs of Police Conference (IACP) in October 2016, and upon seeing live product demonstrations of Patriot One's PATSCAN CMR system at the recent ISC West event, JJB Federal Manager Marshal Plotner commented, "The emergence of this technology is a breakthrough in advanced threat detection that positively identifies those with intentions to cause harm; who, up until this technology arrived would go undetected until the threat was imminent. With this heightened capability, we are now able to proactively react to an aggressor and, simultaneously, protect potential targets, bystanders and/or property. The added strength and advantage that Patriot One's CMR1000 brings is crucial in disrupting violence and safeguarding the populace. To say this faculty is simply necessary is to greatly understate its impact!"

Cronin added, "We will be shipping several units to JJB Federal in support of demonstrations to U.S. government agencies. Our reseller agreement includes an initial commitment of 50 units, and we anticipate very strong federal interest and demand to follow."

Mr. Plotner adds, "JJB Federal, LLC. and UnitedEye, Inc. have a history of supporting our federal government and men and women in uniform both at home and abroad. Our desire to serve our nation is seconded by our desire to protect it. This partnership with Patriot One gives us an increased and unique capacity to augment existing security measures and to offer new capabilities and security for the public. We see our relationship with Patriot One as the instrument with which to offer counter-threat protection in any location with entry and exit points where there is a mass gathering; educational institutions, financial institutions, public transit locations, domestic municipalities, just to name a few."

About JJB Federal. LLC

JJB Federal is a veteran-owned Information Technology Communications contracting company. Headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, JJB Federal serves the United States Government both domestically and internationally. The firm's clients include the U.S. Dept. of the Navy, Dept. of Defense, Dept. of Education, and many other strategically important agencies. The JJB Federal team possess expertise encompassing all facets of the IT Infrastructure Industry, including Military Infrastructure. The company facilitates projects from inception to installation and deployment. Its services include project design, installation and maintenance of electronic security systems (ESS), as well as audio/visual, network infrastructure and information management systems. To learn more, visit www.jjbfed.com.

About Patriot One Technologies, Inc. (TSX VENTURE: PAT) (OTCQB: PTOTF) (FRANKFURT: 0PL):

Patriot One has developed PATSCAN™ the next generation of its award-winning Patriot One Technologies™ NForce CMR1000 software and radar solution. PATSCAN™ is a first-of-its-kind Cognitive Microwave Radar concealed weapons detection system as an effective tool to combat active shooter threats before they occur. Designed for cost-effective deployment in weapon-restricted buildings and facilities, the Patriot One software solution and related hardware can be installed in hallways and doorways to covertly identify weapons and to alert security of an active threat entering the premises. Owner/operators of private and certain public facilities can now prominently post anti-weapons policies with compliance assured. The Company's motto Deter, Detect and Defend is based on the belief that widespread use of its technology will act as an effective deterrent, thereby diminishing the epidemic phenomena of active shooters across the globe. For more information, visit: www.patriot1tech.com. Patriot One Technologies are proud winners of the 2017 Anti-Terrorism / Force Protection category of the Security Industry Association's New Product Showcase at ISC West.

