WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, May 10

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

Annual General Meeting - Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date: 383,175,384

Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 10 May 2017, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's websitewww.woodgroup.com

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

Votes For (Including Discretionary)%Votes Against%Votes Total% of Issued Share Capital VotedVotes Withheld*
1Report & accounts308,319,678100.00%7530.00%309,550,27280.79%1,229,841
2Declaration of final dividend308,241,56099.58%1,305,8120.42%309,550,27280.79%2,900
3Remuneration report299,365,26496.85%9,737,5013.15%309,550,27280.79%447,507
4Remuneration policy290,409,88594.23%17,782,0545.77%309,550,27080.79%1,358,331
5Re-elect Ian Marchant307,121,50899.22%2,419,5500.78%309,550,27180.79%9,213
6Re-elect Jan Brown306,263,87798.94%3,274,8711.06%309,550,27280.79%11,524
7Re-elect Thomas Botts308,879,64399.79%659,1060.21%309,550,27380.79%11,524
8Re-elect Mary Shafer-Malicki308,499,02499.66%1,040,4990.34%309,550,27380.79%10,750
9Re-elect Jeremy Wilson304,184,21698.41%4,913,5981.59%309,550,27280.79%452,458
10Re-elect Robin Watson308,835,00299.77%708,0270.23%309,550,27280.79%7,243
11Re-elect David Kemp308,570,95599.69%971,4750.31%309,550,27280.79%7,842
12Elect Richard Howson308,789,95299.76%746,8490.24%309,550,27380.79%13,472
13Elect Jacqui Ferguson308,868,58299.78%668,2180.22%309,550,27280.79%13,472
14Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors306,909,69899.16%2,595,7650.84%309,550,27180.79%44,808
15Authorisation of auditors' remuneration307,111,37299.31%2,145,5900.69%309,550,27280.79%293,310
16Authority to allot shares273,371,89488.62%35,121,22711.38%309,550,27280.79%1,057,151
17Disapplication of pre-emption rights309,140,51499.88%360,6020.12%309,550,27380.79%49,157
18Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights294,438,76595.13%15,059,6304.87%309,550,27180.79%51,876
19Authority to purchase own shares304,970,35998.58%4,403,5471.42%309,550,27180.79%176,365
20Adopt Articles of Association304,552,45399.44%1,712,3590.56%309,550,27080.79%3,285,458
21Notice of general meetings274,969,00988.84%34,544,23411.16%309,550,27280.79%37,029

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

These votes are available on the Company's website at: www.woodgroup.com

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm

Notification authorised by:

WILLIAM SETTER

COMPANY SECRETARY


