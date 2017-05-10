WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

John Wood Group PLC ("Company")

Annual General Meeting - Voting Results

Issued share capital at meeting date: 383,175,384

Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share

At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 10 May 2017, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.

The full text of each resolution is contained in the notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's websitewww.woodgroup.com

The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:

Votes For (Including Discretionary) % Votes Against % Votes Total % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld* 1 Report & accounts 308,319,678 100.00% 753 0.00% 309,550,272 80.79% 1,229,841 2 Declaration of final dividend 308,241,560 99.58% 1,305,812 0.42% 309,550,272 80.79% 2,900 3 Remuneration report 299,365,264 96.85% 9,737,501 3.15% 309,550,272 80.79% 447,507 4 Remuneration policy 290,409,885 94.23% 17,782,054 5.77% 309,550,270 80.79% 1,358,331 5 Re-elect Ian Marchant 307,121,508 99.22% 2,419,550 0.78% 309,550,271 80.79% 9,213 6 Re-elect Jan Brown 306,263,877 98.94% 3,274,871 1.06% 309,550,272 80.79% 11,524 7 Re-elect Thomas Botts 308,879,643 99.79% 659,106 0.21% 309,550,273 80.79% 11,524 8 Re-elect Mary Shafer-Malicki 308,499,024 99.66% 1,040,499 0.34% 309,550,273 80.79% 10,750 9 Re-elect Jeremy Wilson 304,184,216 98.41% 4,913,598 1.59% 309,550,272 80.79% 452,458 10 Re-elect Robin Watson 308,835,002 99.77% 708,027 0.23% 309,550,272 80.79% 7,243 11 Re-elect David Kemp 308,570,955 99.69% 971,475 0.31% 309,550,272 80.79% 7,842 12 Elect Richard Howson 308,789,952 99.76% 746,849 0.24% 309,550,273 80.79% 13,472 13 Elect Jacqui Ferguson 308,868,582 99.78% 668,218 0.22% 309,550,272 80.79% 13,472 14 Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors 306,909,698 99.16% 2,595,765 0.84% 309,550,271 80.79% 44,808 15 Authorisation of auditors' remuneration 307,111,372 99.31% 2,145,590 0.69% 309,550,272 80.79% 293,310 16 Authority to allot shares 273,371,894 88.62% 35,121,227 11.38% 309,550,272 80.79% 1,057,151 17 Disapplication of pre-emption rights 309,140,514 99.88% 360,602 0.12% 309,550,273 80.79% 49,157 18 Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights 294,438,765 95.13% 15,059,630 4.87% 309,550,271 80.79% 51,876 19 Authority to purchase own shares 304,970,359 98.58% 4,403,547 1.42% 309,550,271 80.79% 176,365 20 Adopt Articles of Association 304,552,453 99.44% 1,712,359 0.56% 309,550,270 80.79% 3,285,458 21 Notice of general meetings 274,969,009 88.84% 34,544,234 11.16% 309,550,272 80.79% 37,029

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.

