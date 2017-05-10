WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Result of AGM

PR Newswire
London, May 10
John Wood Group PLC ("Company")
Annual General Meeting - Voting Results
Issued share capital at meeting date: 383,175,384
Number of votes per share: 1 vote per share
At the Annual General Meeting of John Wood Group PLC held on 10 May 2017, all resolutions put to shareholders were passed on a poll with the required majorities.
The full text of each resolution is contained in the notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's websitewww.woodgroup.com
The final vote received in respect of each resolution was as follows:
|Votes For (Including Discretionary)
|%
|Votes Against
|%
|Votes Total
|% of Issued Share Capital Voted
|Votes Withheld*
|1
|Report & accounts
|308,319,678
|100.00%
|753
|0.00%
|309,550,272
|80.79%
|1,229,841
|2
|Declaration of final dividend
|308,241,560
|99.58%
|1,305,812
|0.42%
|309,550,272
|80.79%
|2,900
|3
|Remuneration report
|299,365,264
|96.85%
|9,737,501
|3.15%
|309,550,272
|80.79%
|447,507
|4
|Remuneration policy
|290,409,885
|94.23%
|17,782,054
|5.77%
|309,550,270
|80.79%
|1,358,331
|5
|Re-elect Ian Marchant
|307,121,508
|99.22%
|2,419,550
|0.78%
|309,550,271
|80.79%
|9,213
|6
|Re-elect Jan Brown
|306,263,877
|98.94%
|3,274,871
|1.06%
|309,550,272
|80.79%
|11,524
|7
|Re-elect Thomas Botts
|308,879,643
|99.79%
|659,106
|0.21%
|309,550,273
|80.79%
|11,524
|8
|Re-elect Mary Shafer-Malicki
|308,499,024
|99.66%
|1,040,499
|0.34%
|309,550,273
|80.79%
|10,750
|9
|Re-elect Jeremy Wilson
|304,184,216
|98.41%
|4,913,598
|1.59%
|309,550,272
|80.79%
|452,458
|10
|Re-elect Robin Watson
|308,835,002
|99.77%
|708,027
|0.23%
|309,550,272
|80.79%
|7,243
|11
|Re-elect David Kemp
|308,570,955
|99.69%
|971,475
|0.31%
|309,550,272
|80.79%
|7,842
|12
|Elect Richard Howson
|308,789,952
|99.76%
|746,849
|0.24%
|309,550,273
|80.79%
|13,472
|13
|Elect Jacqui Ferguson
|308,868,582
|99.78%
|668,218
|0.22%
|309,550,272
|80.79%
|13,472
|14
|Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors
|306,909,698
|99.16%
|2,595,765
|0.84%
|309,550,271
|80.79%
|44,808
|15
|Authorisation of auditors' remuneration
|307,111,372
|99.31%
|2,145,590
|0.69%
|309,550,272
|80.79%
|293,310
|16
|Authority to allot shares
|273,371,894
|88.62%
|35,121,227
|11.38%
|309,550,272
|80.79%
|1,057,151
|17
|Disapplication of pre-emption rights
|309,140,514
|99.88%
|360,602
|0.12%
|309,550,273
|80.79%
|49,157
|18
|Additional authority to disapply pre-emption rights
|294,438,765
|95.13%
|15,059,630
|4.87%
|309,550,271
|80.79%
|51,876
|19
|Authority to purchase own shares
|304,970,359
|98.58%
|4,403,547
|1.42%
|309,550,271
|80.79%
|176,365
|20
|Adopt Articles of Association
|304,552,453
|99.44%
|1,712,359
|0.56%
|309,550,270
|80.79%
|3,285,458
|21
|Notice of general meetings
|274,969,009
|88.84%
|34,544,234
|11.16%
|309,550,272
|80.79%
|37,029
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes 'For' or 'Against' a resolution.
These votes are available on the Company's website at: www.woodgroup.com
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2 a copy of the resolutions passed at the General Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm
Notification authorised by:
WILLIAM SETTER
COMPANY SECRETARY