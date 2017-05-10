Global Dyes and Pigments Market, 2017-2021: Growing Demand for Reliable Commercial Products like 3D Printing Material Presents Market Opportunities - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dyes are coloring materials that are applied as solutions and are absorbed by textiles, wood, food and other materials used for decorative purposes. Pigments are substances that impart color to coating materials, plastics and rubber.



The market is mainly driven by the demand for coloring needs of a range of end-use industries like coatings, plastics, printing inks and paper. Also, the increase in demand for high-quality performance and environmental standards is propelling the consumers to prefer environmental-friendly products that would drive the market for high-performance dyes and organic pigments. However, fluctuation in the prices of raw materials, used in the preparation of dyes and pigments, would act as a roadblock to this industry, and environmental regulations will affect the market for dyes and pigments that are not organic and environmental-friendly.



The global dyes and pigment market, by the end-user industry, can be divided into textile, leather, paint, coatings, plastic and printing ink. Textile segment occupies a major share of the dye market and paints & coating segment occupies a major share in the pigment market. Specialty pigments and environmental-friendly products are expected to boost the demand for dyes and pigments, and regarding volume, inorganic pigments occupy a major share in the dyes and pigments market. Although organic pigments provide more value to the consumer, their high-price is a concern which can affect their market share.



The Asia-Pacific dyes & pigments market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2016 and 2021. It is due to the growth in production technology, growing manufacturing industry, operational costs, coupled with increasing disposable incomes. Europe follows Asia-Pacific, and the Americas occupy the third position in the dye and pigments market.



The demand for dyes and pigments in this industry will create future opportunities for the market.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Increasing Demand for Rigorous Quality Performance and Environmental Standards

Increasing Consumer Preference for Environmental-Friendly Products

Growing Market for End-User Industries

Constraints



Environmental Concerns by the Usage of Dyes and Pigments

Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Opportunities



Growing Demand for Reliable Commercial Products like 3D Printing Material

Major players in this market are:



Archroma

BASF SE

DIC Corp.

Haining Tongyuan Chemical Factory

KRONOS Worldwide Inc.

Lanxess AG

DupontMerck KGAA

OCI Company Ltd.

Rockwood Holdings Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Dyes and Pigments Market



4. Market Dynamics



5. Market Segmentation and Analysis



6. Regional Market Analysis (Market Size, Growth and Forecast)



7. Competitive Landscape



8. Company Profiles



BASF

Clariant

Cabot

DuPont

Huntsman

Lanxess

Archroma

DIC Corp

KRONOS Worldwide Inc

Rockwood Holdings Inc

Zhejiang Longsheng Group Co. Ltd

Eckart GmbH

Heubach GmbH

Tinting Systems Company

CPS Color AG

The Shepherd Color Company

Kiri Industries Ltd

Tronox Ltd

Cabot Corp

Flint Group



