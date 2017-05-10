MISSION, KS -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- (Family Features) If you wish you had more time to get ready in the morning, you're not alone. Fortunately, there are plenty of shortcuts you can take during your morning routine that can give you more time to sleep, eat or just make it to work on time without having to sacrifice looking anything but your best.

Leading beauty and lifestyle personality Laura Lee, who has more than 4 million followers across her social media platforms, provides these time-saving tips to improve your morning ritual. With Lee's recommendations, you'll be out the door and glowing faster than you think.

Get everything together the night before. Get yourself prepared for the day ahead by laying out everything you'll need the night before. Picking out your clothing, laying out makeup, gathering your car keys and any other essentials, packing your lunch and charging your cellphone before you go to sleep can save you time when you get in a morning crunch.

Multitask in the shower. Turn the tedious, time-consuming tasks of applying sunless tanner and moisturizing into something quick, seamless and simple by incorporating it into your daily shower routine. The easiest way, according to Lee, is to use a product like Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer, which is available in in fair-to-medium and medium-to-tan shades and made to be applied to wet skin right after you shower to lock in moisture and gradually build natural-looking color.

"As someone who is constantly on social media, one of the first questions I always get asked is 'How do I get my signature glow?'" Lee said. "A great look doesn't end with your makeup, it goes beyond highlighting and contouring the face. To get a head-to-toe flawless look, I use Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizer. It's so easy to use and saves me a ton of time."

After showering, simply turn off the water and apply the moisturizer to wet skin then towel off as usual. Natural-looking color gradually develops in 3-5 days.

Release clothing wrinkles. When you're crunched for time in the morning, one of the last things you want to do is get out the iron and ironing board. Instead, hang your clothes near the shower to allow the steam to release some of the wrinkles. If that doesn't do the trick, Lee suggests putting your outfit in the dryer with a damp cloth and running it for a few minutes.

For more information, find Jergens Natural Glow Wet Skin Moisturizers at mass retailers and drugstores nationwide or visit jergens.com.

