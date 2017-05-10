Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Propylene Glycol Market Global Forecast to 2021" report to their offering.

The propylene glycol market is projected to reach USD 4.60 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2016 to 2021

The growth is primarily due to growing demand for propylene glycol in automotive coolant application coupled with eco-friendly production process of bio-based propylene glycol.

On the basis of source, petroleum-based propylene glycol is projected to be the largest segment in the global propylene glycol market from 2016 to 2021. Petroleum-based propylene glycol is the most widely used propylene glycol due to its widespread applications. Moreover, the rising demand from the construction and transportation industries is also fueling the growth of this segment.

Transportation is expected to be the largest end-use industry of the global propylene glycol market from 2016 to 2021. The rising demand for propylene glycol in automotive coolants, aircraft deicing fluids, hydraulic brake fluids, and power cruisers applications is driving this segment. Moreover, economic development in the Asia-Pacific region is also driving the global propylene glycol market in transportation industry.

The Asia-Pacific region is the largest and the fastest-growing propylene glycol market. Economic development, followed by substantial investments in industries such as transportation, and building construction is fueling the propylene glycol market. With economic contraction and saturation in the European and North American markets, demand is shifting to the Asia-Pacific region.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Petroleum-Based PG

Growing Demand From Asia-Pacific Region

Bio-Based PG

Eco-Friendly Production Process

Restraints

Petroleum-Based PG

Maturity of the Product

Industries Switching to Bio-Based PG

Bio-Based PG

Huge Investment in R&D

Opportunities

Petroleum-Based PG

Growing Opportunities in Emerging Economies Such as China and India

Bio-Based PG

Rising Demand for Bio-Based PG in Pharmaceutical Cosmetics Application

Challenges

Petroleum-Based PG

Fluctuating Raw Material Costs

