Richardson Launches Second Edition of Developmental Sales Coaching, Driving Results for Global Customers

PHILADELPHIA, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Today, Richardson, a leading global sales training company, announced that it has launched a second edition of one of its flagship programs, Developmental Sales Coaching.

Richardson's Developmental Sales Coaching program transforms the traditional role of a Sales Manager - from being the expert who directs and tells to being a coach who inspires increased self-motivation to learn, change, and improve results. This program enables Sales Managers to make the necessary shift in mindset to truly commit to coaching. They will gain insight into their personal biases, perceptions, communication approaches, and skill gaps that interfere with their abilities to increase accountability and strengthen performance.

The second edition is a blended learning solution that incorporates both a facilitator-led workshop and the Richardson Accelerate' digital learning platform for pre-workshop learning and post-workshop sustainment.

"Great sales coaching is actually quite counter-intuitive," according to Richardson's Chief Marketing Officer, Andrea Grodnitzky. "As human beings, we are wired to resist feedback - both giving and receiving it. That is why it is so important to build Sales Managers' skills in coaching through a focused and sustained learning plan."

To learn more about Richardson's Developmental Sales Coaching Program, please contact Meghan Steiner at meghan.steiner@richardson.com or click here.

About Richardson

Richardson is a global sales training company. Unlocking revenue for our clients is what we do. Our goal is to transform every buyer experience by empowering sellers with the critical selling skills they need to build trust, demonstrate credibility, and create differentiated value. Our methodology combines a market proven sales and coaching curriculum with an active learning approach that ensures your sales teams learn, master, and apply those behaviors where and when it matters most - in front of your customers. In everything we do, we elevate seller performance by connecting our sales expertise to individual potential, transforming your sales organization into indispensable partners for your buyers.

Logo - http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20110304/PH59512LOGO