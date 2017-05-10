

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Merck KGaA (MKGAY.PK) said that the European Commission has granted approval for the new Pergoveris Pen, addressing an unmet medical need by providing an improved, convenient and ready-to-use fertility combination treatment option for women with severe follicle stimulating hormone or FSH and luteinizing hormone or LH) deficiency.



The new liquid version of Pergoveris was created by evolving the original freeze-dried powder and solvent combination - which required patients to mix the product vials themselves before daily injection - towards a ready-to-use pre-filled Pen solution. By eliminating the need for mixing, the new Pergoveris Pen allows an improved treatment experience for patients with severe follicle stimulating FSH and LH deficiency.



