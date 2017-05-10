Global Keyless Entry Systems Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.11% by 2021 - High Penetration of Keyless Entry Systems in Automotive Sector - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Keyless Entry Systems Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global keyless entry systems market to grow at a CAGR of 9.11% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Keyless Entry Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in market is introduction of smartphone-based keyless entry systems in hotels. With the rise in living standards of the global population, there is a demand for access to new and advanced technologies among consumers across different sectors. The hospitality sector is no exception. Its consumers are provided with the best experience in terms of hotel stays and other hospitality services. The hospitality industry is highly competitive, and hotels compete by providing a user-friendly experience to their guests.

According to the report, one driver in market is high penetration of keyless entry systems in automotive sector. The global passenger car market is largely driven by the need for ease of operation of vehicles on a daily basis. With the development of the global economy, the living standards of the population, especially the middle-class population, has considerably increased. Consecutively, the demand for value-added features in passenger cars is continuously increasing.



Consumers demand vehicles that provide an overall satisfying ownership experience. A keyless entry system is one of the value-added features in passenger cars that is in huge demand among consumers. The RKE system is globally accepted as a standard fitment in passenger cars. In addition, there are a lot of other new keyless entry systems that are popular in the automotive industry, such as the PKE system. However, the high cost of PKE compared with the standard RKE systems is hindering the growth of the technology.

Key vendors



Atmel

Continental Automotive

Delphi Automotive

HELLA

Mitsubishi Electric

3M Cogent

Allegion

AMAG Technology

Gemalto

Honeywell Security

IriTech

AGNITIO

BioEnable

BIO-key

Crossmatch

HID Global

Iris ID

M2SYS Technology

Motekforce Link

NEC

Nuance Communications

Qualisys

Safran



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by technology



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape and key vendor analysis



PART 13: Appendix



