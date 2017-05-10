Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Power Quality Equipment Market Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The global power quality equipment market is valued at USD 29.74 billion in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.56%, from 2017 to 2022.

The growing demand for protection systems for electronic devices, non-uniform power quality and network reliability issues, rise in alternative energy programs, and power quality standardization are the major factors driving the power quality equipment market. Although some cost bearing constraints in the installation of power quality equipment are being observed, emerging economies are expected to create better opportunities for the power quality equipment market. Cost and other related issues are expected to be the major challenges for growth in the power quality equipment market.

With regard to the equipment segment, the Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS) segment is expected to constitute the largest market by 2022. UPS is an electricity storage system that is used to reduce or avoid, negative effects and costs associated with electrical service outages and/or poor power quality. During outages, the stored energy is used to maintain power to specific end-user's electricity using electrical and electronics equipment. The UPS also filter and otherwise offset power quality anomalies, continuously. It provide stable and reliable power to serve critical safety-related loads such as emergency lighting and medical equipment, reduce or avoid lost productivity, reduce or avoid production damage, avoid product or facilities damage, and reduce or avoid electricity using equipment damage. Due to its application at various end-user points, demand for UPS is the highest among all types of power quality equipment and the segment is expected to dominate the market by 2022.

Companies Mentioned

ABB, Ltd.

Active Power, Inc.

Acumentrics Corporation

Eaton Corporation, PLC

Emerson Electric Co.

General Electric

Legrand S.A.

Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc.

MTE Corporation

Powervar

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Smiths Group

Socomec

Toshiba Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Power Quality Equipment Market, By Equipment

7 Power Quality Equipment Market, By End-User

8 Power Quality Equipment Market, By Phase

9 Power Quality Equipment Market, By Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profile

