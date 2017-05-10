sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 10.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

10,475 Euro		+0,074
+0,71 %
WKN: A14P98 ISIN: US29786A1060 Ticker-Symbol: 3E2 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ETSY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ETSY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
10,348
10,394
17:15
10,344
10,396
17:15
10.05.2017 | 16:32
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Announces an Investigation Concerning Possible Breaches of Fiduciary Duty by Certain Officers and Directors of Etsy, Inc. - (ETSY)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces it has commenced an investigation of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ETSY) concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duty. To obtain additional information, go to: http://zlk.9nl.com/etsyinc, or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500, toll-free: (877) 363-5972. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Levi & Korsinsky is a national firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP
Joseph E. Levi, Esq.
Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.
30 Broad Street - 24th Floor
New York, NY 10004
Tel: (212) 363-7500
Toll Free: (877) 363-5972
Fax: (212) 363-7171
www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE