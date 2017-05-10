Fortiline Waterworks: Fortiline Partners with Water the World to Tackle Clean Water Crisis in Haiti

Fortiline Waterworks "Digs Deep" With Donation to Water the World;

Donation Aids in the World Water Crisis

CONCORD, NC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2017 / Fortiline Waterworks (Fortiline), a MORSCO Company and the second-largest American-owned waterworks distributor in the United States, and Water the World, an international aid organization, have partnered to begin constructing a water filtration facility in Cange, Haiti to provide clean water to thousands throughout the Central Plateau region.





Water the World focuses on providing mobile, solar-powered irrigation systems to streamline the agriculture process, as well as clean drinking-water filtration systems to villages in developing nations. Fortiline has made a sizeable donation to Water the World in order to aid those affected by the on-going water crisis.

Shortly after signing a donation agreement with Fortiline, Brandon Holder, Founder and CEO of Water the World Foundation, and his team were able to purchase 132 five-gallon buckets, 27 55-gallon barrels, and 120 water filters to set up the facility in Cange, Haiti. Additionally, Fortiline's donation allowed Water the World to secure and rehab a donated facility, which houses all of the filter barrels and a 3,000-gallon tank underneath the facility that collects and stores rainwater during the rainy seasons.

"Our facility can filter about 1,000 gallons of water in under half an hour, providing water that is 99.997 percent free of bacteria, cysts, microbes, and protozoa," said Holder. "This facility will give clean water to thousands in need across the region and will provide jobs to villagers who are filtering and delivering the water."

"We were very impressed with Water the World's mission and we wanted to be a part of it," said Cathy Hein, Marketing Director, Fortiline. "We hope that with Fortiline's donation, Water the World can continue to grow and 'dig deeper' as they provide aid and solutions to the world water crisis."

Fortiline was acquired by MORSCO, a Fort Worth, Texas-based distributor of commercial and residential plumbing products, heating and cooling equipment (HVAC), and pipe, valves and fittings (PVF), on October 31, 2016.

To follow along Water the World's journey, visit their website at www.watertheworldfoundation.com. To learn more about Fortiline Waterworks and its services, visit www.fortiline.com.

About Fortiline

Fortiline Waterworks is the second-largest American-owned wholesale distributor of underground water, sewer and storm utility products in the United States. Founded in 1997, Fortiline distributes more than 75,000 SKUs to a diverse base of more than 4,000 contractor, developer, and municipal customers through a network of nearly 50 branches across the U.S. Our vision is to be the preferred and most trusted resource for utility infrastructure product solutions, and we back that with specialty divisions and extensive inventory at all of our locations.

About Water the World

Water the World is an international aid organization focused on providing mobile, solar-powered irrigation systems to streamline the agriculture process as well as clean drinking-water filtration systems to villages in developing nations. At Water the World, our goal is to impact the lives of our brothers and sisters in the global community through sustainable solutions to the world water crisis. Our mission is to spread water to all nations as we share the light of Christ.

