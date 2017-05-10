LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 --Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) ("Net Element" or the "Company"), a global provider of mobile payment technology solutions and value-added transactional services, today announces significant enhancements to its cloud-based Aptito point-of-sale ("POS") and mPOS system. In conjunction, the Company is launching a new U.S. sales campaign that offers POS software dealers and agents up to $1,200 per placement.

Aptito is an industry leading cloud-based POS solution proven in the marketplace, offering state-of-the-art tools to increase sales, productivity and customer retention in the high volume and fast-paced restaurant and retail industries. In addition to its POS module, the system provides digital menus, mobile ordering, social media collaboration, and a wide array of business management tools such as reservation, scheduling, and payroll systems. Reflecting its strategy to continually enhance payment options, safety, usability and flexibility, Net Element has enhanced the Aptito platform to better serve the changing needs of restaurant and retail owners and managers.

Some of the new features of the Aptito platform include, but are not limited to:

Enhanced options for reservations, bartending, reporting and kiosks;

Advanced printing, inventory and monitoring systems;

The ability to import/export menus;

Enables modification to partially paid orders; and

Key enhancements pertaining to gift cards, inventory and system security.

"A vast majority of restaurants are still using old legacy POS systems that fail to accommodate digital changes and consumer demands for convenience, speed, accuracy and security when dining or shopping. With a suite of new enhancements, Aptito offers optimal functionality and the most complete package of features to bring an establishment into the digital age," commented Oleg Firer, CEO of Net Element.

With the launch of the enhanced Aptito system, Net Element is kicking off a nationwide sales campaign to offer POS software dealers, value-added resellers and agents the opportunity to participate in the Company's lucrative dealer plan to earn commission of up to $1,200 on each sale.

For more information on the program call 888-426-3090 or email dealerprogram@aptito.com

Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) operates a payments-as-a-service transactional and value-added services platform for small to medium enterprise ("SME") in the US and selected emerging markets. In the US it aims to grow transactional revenue by innovating SME productivity services such as its cloud based, restaurant and retail point-of-sale solution Aptito. Internationally, Net Element's strategy is to leverage its omni-channel platform to deliver flexible offerings to emerging markets with diverse banking, regulatory and demographic conditions such as UAE, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Azerbaijan where initiatives have been recently launched. Net Element was named in 2016 by South Florida Business Journal as one of the fastest growing technology companies. Further information is available at www.netelement.com.

Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Net Element and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to whether the enhancements to Aptito or the launch of the nationwide sales campaign will positively impact the Company. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties are: (i) Net Element's ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Net Element's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with users of its payment processing services; (iii) Net Element's ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Net Element's ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Net Element's business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Net Element's business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Net Element's business; (x) Net Element's ability to protect its intellectual property; (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions; (xii) adverse effects of potentially deteriorating U.S.-Russia relations, including, without limitation, over a conflict related to Ukraine, including a risk of further U.S. government sanctions or other legal restrictions on U.S. businesses doing business in Russia. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Net Element with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Net Element anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Net Element assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law.

