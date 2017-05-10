MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- WSP Global Inc. ("WSP") (TSX: WSP) today unveiled its new brand identity, represented by the introduction of a new logo that marks its growth and transformation, and celebrates the culture built on the coming together of over 85 companies in the last five years.

The new brand is evocative of WSP's strong and future-focused identity. Engineering is about asking questions, looking at complex problems from different angles, and finding solutions that often break paradigms. WSP's new brand speaks to the complexity and intelligence of engineering, while remaining open to the endless possibilities driving the work of its 36,000 employees around the world.

"There has never been a more rewarding time to be a WSP employee. Our new brand was created with the input of our clients and employees worldwide. It is a direct reflection of what we have accomplished, where we are today and our vision for the future. It reflects our uncompromising determination for excellence and focus on connecting our employees, clients and other stakeholders to deliver complex and sustainable projects, paving the way for a future where society can thrive," said Alexandre L'Heureux, President and Chief Executive Officer of WSP. "Over the years, we have focused on providing advanced solutions for the communities where we live and work. We value our people and reputation, and stand for our other Guiding Principles: our local presence and international scale; our focus on the future and ability to challenge the status quo; our collaborative approach; and our culture of empowerment and accountability. We have what it takes to help our clients design lasting solutions for the development of better communities, thus building a powerful legacy for generations to come."

In addition to the new logo, the new brand is supported by rich and unique photography, combining striking work with rich textures, bustling urban crowds, and moments of human reflection. Together, they embody the desire to ask questions and to plan, design, and engineer an impactful legacy. The brand platform aims to invite the beholder into the WSP world; to let them complete the equation, and be part of the work.

The new logo and brand identity were developed in collaboration with Sid Lee, a global brand consultancy recognized for helping organizations grow through brand-driven creativity.

ABOUT WSP

As one of the world's leading professional services firms, WSP provides technical expertise and strategic advice to clients in the Property & Buildings, Transportation & Infrastructure, Environment, Industry, Resources (including Mining and Oil & Gas) and Power & Energy sectors. We also offer highly specialized services in project delivery and strategic consulting. Our experts include engineers, advisors, technicians, scientists, architects, planners, surveyors and environmental specialists, as well as other design, program and construction management professionals. With approximately 36,000 talented people in 500 offices across 40 countries, we are uniquely positioned to deliver successful and sustainable projects, wherever our clients need us. www.wsp.com

