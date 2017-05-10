PLYMOUTH, MN--(Marketwired - May 10, 2017) - The TruStone Financial Foundation and TruStone Financial Federal Credit Union teamed up to donate more than $12,000 and 40 volunteer hours for Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest, Inc.

In keeping with their commitment to financial literacy, the TruStone Financial Foundation donated $4,000 to Junior Achievement to help introduce a financial curriculum to eight elementary school classrooms at Birchview Elementary in Plymouth, MN. Accompanying the donation, credit union employees volunteered in the kindergarten and first grade classrooms by leading financial education lessons and activities. "Without the significant donation and financial support from TruStone Financial, this program would not be possible," said Junior Achievement of the Upper Midwest's Program Senior Manager, Beth Tomsack.

In addition to the contribution from the TruStone Financial Foundation, nearly 30 employees participated in a Junior Achievement Big Bowl event on April 20, 2017 to raise money to increase awareness for Junior Achievement. The friendly bowling competition raised more than $8,220 for financial literacy education.

"Financial literacy is a core value of our credit union," said TruStone Financial Chief Business Officer and Junior Achievement board member Steve Steen. "We believe starting financial conversations early helps mold fiscally responsible adults. We are proud to partner with an organization who shares that belief and is making an impact within our communities."

Junior Achievement's core purpose is to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in the global economy. In classroom curriculum and onsite learning at the Junior Achievement office, elementary through high school students learn about community, finances and business. TruStone Financial looks forward to deepening their financial literacy involvement and continuing their relationship with Junior Achievement in the future.

About TruStone Financial

TruStone Financial is one of the fastest growing credit unions in the Midwest with assets of $1.19 billion and more than 104,000 members. There are 14 branches across Minnesota and Wisconsin. The credit union is headquartered in Plymouth, Minnesota. For more information and full membership criteria, visit TruStoneFinancial.org.

About Junior Achievement USA

Junior Achievement ® of the Upper Midwest is part of the nation's largest organization committed to educating young people on the keys to economic success, planning for their futures, and leading them to make smart academic and economic choices. Each year Junior Achievement partners with more than 9,000 community volunteers to provide educational programs to local students. To learn more about Junior Achievement ® of the Upper Midwest, visit jaum.org.

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/10/11G138451/Images/Big_Bowl_Top_Fundraisers-2beb8b84835e82c699fac782915cc725.JPG

Image Available: http://www.marketwire.com/library/MwGo/2017/5/10/11G138451/Images/JA_2017_-_Classroom_Volunteers-cccb0d597ede96d2beeaca715a2e4d06.jpg

