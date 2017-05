The solar plant was built by local developer LigAgro under Ukraine's FIT program at a cost of $10 million.

The regional government of the western Ukrainian region of Lviv announced that a 10 MW solar park has been connected to the grid near Yavoriv. The project was commissioned in the presence of the Ukrainian vice prime minister Stepan Kubiv.

According to the government's press release, the Osernaya solar project was ...

