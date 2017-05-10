Nordic American Offshore Ltd: Nordic American Offshore Ltd. (NYSE:NAO) - the Executive Chairman and his family increase its holding in NAO.

Hamilton, Bermuda, May 10, 2017
A company owned by the NAO Executive Chairman, Herbjorn Hansson and his son, Alexander, bought today 500,000 shares in NAO at an average price of $1.18 per share. Also yesterday they bought 500,000 NAO shares. The appropriate filing will be undertaken as the Hansson family now holds shares equivalent to 5.4% of NAO.
