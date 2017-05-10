(DISCLAIMER: Dies ist eine Mitteilung des Emittenten unn UNITED NEWS NETWORK GmbH. Für den Inhalt ist ausschließlich der Emittent verantwortlich.)

All you want to know about Lithium - the unstoppable future trend for energy storage

The latest update 2 of the Swiss Resource Capital AG Lithium Report 2017 is now available for free download at: https://www.resource-capital.ch/fileadmin/reports/2017/final_Lithium.2_en_.pdf

In this report we present to you with pleasure the second update of our Lithium special report. Swiss Resource Capital AG has made it its business to topically and comprehensively inform precious metals and commodity investors, interested parties and the individual wants to become an investor in various commodities and mining companies. On our website www.resource-capital.ch you will find 17 companies and information and articles about the topic commodities. Our series of special reports started with lithium because we consider this metal to be one of the great future metals in the energy sector and in spite the already happened boom, see big chances and potentials in the long term. The battery development is only at the beginning of a long road and the electric automobile has to capture its place among consumers and in the automobile history. Lithium is the main component of all available large-scale production batteries and accumulators and therefore the crucial link in the electro mobility dream. The necessary charging infrastructure is pushed along and expanded in Germany which might accelerate the future trend. Lithium is the future of energy storage for mass energy and e-mobililty.

Check it out at: https://www.resource-capital.ch/fileadmin/reports/2017/final_Lithium.2_en_.pdf

