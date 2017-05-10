Urinary Tract Infections Market Forecast (2016-2022) - Growing Prevalence of Kidney Diseases & Urinary Tract Infections - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Urinary Tract Infections is a test of urine to detect and manage a wide range of disorders, such as urinary tract infections, kidney disease and diabetes. Globally, development of efficient and advanced technology, rise in the awareness among people regarding urinary tract infections, increasing government initiatives across the globe, growing prevalence of kidney diseases and urinary tract infections, rising healthcare expenditure are the prime growth drivers of the urinary tract infections market.

In addition, emergence of portable and battery-operated urinary tract infections devices, and increase in adoption of urinary tract infections in emerging economies such as China, India and others, will create new opportunities for the urinary tract infections market. However, higher cost of the research and development, and stringent government regulations are the key restraints for the urinary tract infections market.



Geographically, North America dominated the urinary tract infections market, with approximately half of the world's procedures being done in the U.S. because of high medical reimbursement facilities, and technological advancement. Asia Pacific is projected to have the fastest growth, owing to a rapidly increasing aging population, rise in consumer awareness, increasing prevalence of diseases, such as diabetes, kidney diseases, and Urinary Tract Infections (UTI), favourable government policies, modernization of healthcare infrastructure, and growing medical tourism industry in developing nations such as China, and India in this region. Among all the end-users, clinical laboratories segment has the highest market share in the urinary tract infections market due to higher procedure volumes.



Companies Mentioned



Mindray Medical International Limited

Urit Medical Electronic Group Co., Ltd.

Siemens Healthcare (Subsidiary of Siemens AG)

Roche Diagnostics (A Division of F. Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.)

Beckman Coulter , Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation)

, Inc. (Subsidiary of Danaher Corporation) Sysmex Corporation

Arkray, Inc.

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Elektronika Kft.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Overview

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Landscape

4. Market Forces

5. Strategic Analysis

6. Urinary Tract Infections Market, By Drug Type

7. Urinary Tract Infections Market, By Test Type

8. Urinary Tract Infections Market, By Indication

9. Urinary Tract Infections Market, By End-User

10. Urinary Tract Infections Market, By Geography

11. Urinary Tract Infections - Entropy

12. Company Profiles

13. Appendix



