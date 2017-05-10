Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION NAMED ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST MIDSIZED EMPLOYERS FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 10, 2017 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), a leading global providerof ingredient solutions to diversified industries,has been named one of America's Best Midsized Employers for 2017 by FORBES Magazine. This is the second consecutive year Ingredion has been included on the list.

"We are honored to be among America's best midsized employers for the second year in a row. The ranking, based on employee recommendations, recognizes our efforts to be the employer of choice," said Diane Frisch, Ingredion senior vice president of human resources. "People are our most valuable asset and we appreciate the contributions of our 11,000 employees around the world who drive our success," Frisch added.

FORBES America's Best Employers are chosen based on an independent survey of almost 30,000 U.S. employees. It is available on forbes.com.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars. Visit Ingredion.com (http://ingredion.com/) to learn more.

###

CONTACT:

Investors: Heather Kos, 708-551-2592

Media: Claire Regan, 708-551-2602





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Ingredion Incorporated via Globenewswire

