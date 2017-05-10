sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 10.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

108,43 Euro		-1,036
-0,95 %
WKN: A1JYNM ISIN: US4571871023 Ticker-Symbol: CNP 
Aktie:
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
INGREDION INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INGREDION INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
109,54
109,82
17:13
109,54
109,86
17:13
10.05.2017 | 16:52
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Ingredion Incorporated: INGREDION NAMED ONE OF AMERICA'S BEST MIDSIZED EMPLOYERS FOR THE SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

WESTCHESTER, Ill., May 10, 2017 - Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR), a leading global providerof ingredient solutions to diversified industries,has been named one of America's Best Midsized Employers for 2017 by FORBES Magazine. This is the second consecutive year Ingredion has been included on the list. 

"We are honored to be among America's best midsized employers for the second year in a row. The ranking, based on employee recommendations, recognizes our efforts to be the employer of choice," said Diane Frisch, Ingredion senior vice president of human resources. "People are our most valuable asset and we appreciate the contributions of our 11,000 employees around the world who drive our success," Frisch added.

FORBES America's Best Employers are chosen based on an independent survey of almost 30,000 U.S. employees. It is available on forbes.com.

ABOUT THE COMPANY
Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE: INGR) is a leading global ingredient solutions provider. We turn grains, fruits, vegetables and other plant materials into value-added ingredients and biomaterial solutions for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing and other industries. Serving customers in over 100 countries, our ingredients make crackers crunchy, yogurts creamy, candy sweet, paper stronger and add fiber to nutrition bars. Visit Ingredion.com (http://ingredion.com/) to learn more.

###

 

CONTACT:

Investors:  Heather Kos, 708-551-2592

Media: Claire Regan, 708-551-2602

 




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Ingredion Incorporated via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)