

PYONGYANG (dpa-AFX) - The US Government has strongly warned its citizens not to travel to North Korea following the arrest of a fourth US citizen in the reclusive Communist nation.



In a Travel Warning issued Tuesday, the Department of State warned that U.S. citizens are at serious risk of arrest and long-term detention under North Korea's system of law enforcement.



At least 16 U.S. citizens have been detained in North Korea in the past ten years.



Those who decide to enter North Korea against the advice of this Travel Warning have been advised not to expect any privacy in that country. All electronic and multimedia devices including USB drives, CDs, DVDs, mobile phones, tablets, laptops, Internet browsing histories, and cookies are subject to search for banned content.



Since the United States does not maintain diplomatic or consular relations with North Korea, the U.S. government has no means to provide normal consular services to U.S. citizens. The Embassy of Sweden in Pyongyang is the Protecting Power for U.S. citizens there, providing limited consular services to U.S. citizens who require emergency assistance.



