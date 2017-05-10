CLX Continue its Aggressive Growth Strategy With Acquisition of Dialogue Group

STOCKHOLM, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Latest acquisition set to fast track CLX's expansion in APAC region, bolster network expansion and increase key security product capabilities.

CLX Communications ("CLX") (XSTO: CLX), a leading provider of global cloud-based communication solutions, yesterday announced the acquisition of the global mobile messaging and security services provider Dialogue Group Ltd ("Dialogue") for £32 million GBP on a cash and debt-free basis.

(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/470400/CLX_Communications_AB_Logo.jpg )



The acquisition of Dialogue, which has offices in Sheffield, London, Sydney and Singapore, will help CLX to fast track entry into key markets within the Asia-Pacific region, while adding many additional mobile operators to its Tier One Super Network, which currently exceeds 200 carrier partners.

This deal marks the latest phase in CLX's strategy to build the largest cloud communications company globally. Dialogue is the company's fourth acquisition since its IPO in 2015, following Mblox and Sinch in 2016, and Xura Secure Communications earlier this year.

Johan Hedberg, President, and CEO of CLX Communications, said: "Our vision is clear; we are building the world's largest and leading CPaaS (Communications Platform as a Service) company. The acquisition of Dialogue is the next natural step in executing on the strategy we outlined at the time of our IPO."

"Dialogue is one of the leading global mobile messaging and secure communications companies, with a particularly strong Tier One network in the Asia-Pacific Region. Integrating them into the growing CLX family will strengthen our customer base in the UK and Australia plus add Tier One operator connections in New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Bangladesh, Vietnam, Cambodia, Japan, Philippines, Indonesia, and Egypt."

The acquisition will accelerate CLX's leadership ambitions in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific region building upon its leadership position in Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific is becoming increasingly important as many US-based multinationals seek to expand into emerging markets and look to CLX to provide one true global solution for their Enterprise communications needs.

In addition, CLX will also add Dialogue's powerful and innovative Sentinel Security Solution to its existing product portfolio, reinforcing its position as a market-leading supplier of fraud and security solutions to mobile operators worldwide. This solution, when rolled out across operators globally will significantly reduce industry fraud such as global title faking to help operators capture significant revenues and greatly reduce subscriber complaints as the levels of spam and fraud reduce. Sentinel, in combination with CLX's existing security solutions, will constitute one of the most powerful threat detection and prevention toolboxes in the industry today.

Hugh Spear, CEO and co-founder at Dialogue Communications, added: "I am delighted that we have finalized this deal, further building on CLX's already impressive growth and the way this transaction leverages our strong position in APAC."

"It will provide our customers access to the largest Tier 1 network in the industry and further improve quality, reliability, and security of our service. It gives our employees the opportunity to grow in an exciting and ambitious company."

About CLX Communications

CLX Communications (CLX) is a leading global provider of cloud-based communication services and solutions to enterprises and mobile operators. CLX's mobile communication services enable companies to quickly, securely and cost-effectively communicate globally with customers and connected devices - Internet of Things (IoT).

CLX's solutions enable business-critical communications worldwide via mobile messaging services (SMS), voice services and mobile connectivity services for the IoT. CLX has grown profitably since the company was founded. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and haspresencein a further 20 countries.

CLX Communications' shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm -XSTO:CLX.

To learn more please visit:http://www.clxcommunications.com

About Dialogue

Dialogue Group is the longest established international A2P SMS messaging company having helped customers since 1994. It has extensive knowledge and experience of all aspects of the A2P market and through its A2P SMART Hub - a unique solution that helps operators filter and control their A2P traffic - the company enables MNOs to successfully monetize their A2P traffic and realize millions of dollars in additional, sustainable revenues.

Currently, Dialogue Group works with over 50 of the World's leading mobile networks in fourteen markets including countries as diverse as Japan, Cambodia, Bangladesh, Egypt, Ireland, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

Dialogue Group is a member of GSMA which represents the interests of mobile operators worldwide. Headquartered in London UK, the company has offices in Sheffield, Sydney and Singapore.

For more information visit http://www.dialogue.net.