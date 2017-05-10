Global Collagen Market Growth, Trend, and Forecasts Report 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The global collagen market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% by 2022
Collagen is the most abundant protein of animal origin and is used as a food additive, which improves the rheological properties of sausages and frankfurters, along with ensuring the presence of animal nutritive fibers in adequate quantity.
Collagen is a modern foodstuff widely used in food & beverage industry. It also enhances the quality, nutritional and health value of the products. Collagen is applied as a protein dietary supplement, carrier, food additive, edible film and coating.
The health benefits linked with collagen have led to the establishment of collagen supplements industry. Owing to their moisture absorption feature, collagen and its fractions have shown major function as valuable nutritive fibers and protein source in composing human diets.
The non-availability of plant-based collagen & the negative impact of the religious or cultural beliefs will restrain the uptake of collagen-based products.
The global collagen market is fragmented with the involvement of many small-scale regional players, around the globe; however, the leading companies are, currently, driving the growth. Geographical expansion has been the major growth strategy, as companies try to explore the untapped markets in developing regions. Food grade bovine collagen, Colageno, is manufactured by JBS, Brazil, and Cosen by China. In addition, Peptan is manufactured by Rousselot SAS, France and Ni-Kollagen by Bionic Life Science, Malaysia.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Growing Use of Collagen-Based Bio-Materials
- Development In Collagen-Based Food & Beverage
- Fast Growing Collagen Awareness of Dietary Supplements
Restraints
- Risk of Disease Transmission from Collagen Products
- Relatively High Pricing & Price Fluctuations
Opportunities
- Development of Disease-Resistant Collagen
- Innovative Use of Collagen in Food & Beverage
The collagen market has been dominated by few leading players, such as
- Collagen Solutions plc
- Cargill Inc.
- Rousselot B.V.
- Ewald-Gelatine GmbH
