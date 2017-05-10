DoubleVerify Announces Partnership with Drawbridge Maximizing High Quality Targeting for Cross-Device Programmatic Media

Drawbridge to leverage the DoubleVerify suite of pre-bid targeting data sets across desktop and mobile

NEW YORK, May 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DoubleVerify (DV), the leading independent provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics, today announced a new partnership with Drawbridge, a leading cross-device identity company, on the integration of DV pre-bid targeting segments for both desktop and mobile. Drawbridge's managed-service and self-service platform customers can now use the DV programmatic targeting suite to ensure high media quality before a bid is placed, maximizing effectiveness while reducing waste.

The DV pre-bid targeting data solutions for brand safety, fraud protection and viewability are now available within Drawbridge's Cross-Device Platform. Advertiser demand for transparency and quality across all of their digital media investments have reached a fever pitch in recent months. This integration benefits Drawbridge customers who can now leverage leading 3rd party data from DoubleVerify to reach consumers more effectively regardless of device.

"Cross-device targeting is Drawbridge's specialty and now coupled with DoubleVerify, customers can be assured to effectively reach their target audience while protecting the quality and performance of their brand investment," said Matt McLaughlin, COO of DoubleVerify. "Our partnership will offer brand marketers the most comprehensive solution to maximize results and minimize waste."

"Brands and agencies are increasingly asking for assurances that their messages are viewed by real audiences and being delivered in brand-safe environments, and as a trusted technology partner, the onus is on Drawbridge to provide these tools," said Drawbridge's VP of Sales for North America, Dini Mehta. "Working with DoubleVerify to maximize high-quality impressions across devices provides our platform customers with the transparency and flexibility that they deserve."

About Drawbridge

Drawbridge is the leading anonymized digital identity company building cross-device technology that fundamentally changes the way brands connect with people. The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph includes more than one billion consumers across more than three billion devices, and verified to be 97.3% precise. Brands can work with Drawbridge in three ways: by licensing the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph for cross-device data applications; managing cross-device ad campaigns in real-time using the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform; or working with Drawbridge to execute cross-device campaigns. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America for the past two years. For more information visit http://www.drawbridge.com.

About DoubleVerify

DV is the leading provider of marketing measurement software, data and analytics that authenticates the quality and effectiveness of digital media for the world's largest brands and media platforms. DV provides media transparency and accountability to deliver the highest level advertising performance. Since 2008, DV has helped Fortune 500 companies gain the most from their media spend by delivering best in class solutions across the digital ecosystem that help build a better industry. Learn more at doubleverify.com.