Technavio's latest report on the global brush cutter market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021.

The research study by Technavio on the global brush cutter market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the product (cordless brush cutter and corded brush cutter), fuel type (gas and electric), end-users (residential and commercial), distribution channel (offline, online, dealer, and retail stores), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Garden equipment like brush cutters is used to maintain a healthy lawn and garden. Innovations in technology like battery-powered brush cutters and lightweight gardening equipment have encouraged more people to engage in gardening. Technavio analysts forecast the global brush cutter market to grow to USD 3.1 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global brush cutter market according to Technavio consumer and retail research analysts are:

Advent of battery-powered brush cutters

Introduction of cordless tools

Increasing popularity of gardening in developing regions

"Manufacturers of various types of garden equipment such as brush cutters, robotic mowers, and weed trimmers are increasingly incorporating cutting-edge technologies to enhance productivity and incomesays Brijesh Kumar Choubey, a lead analyst at Technavio for retail goods and services research.

For instance, Husqvarna Group is increasing its efforts to sell more battery-powered products. The main benefits of using battery-powered brush cutters are the freedom of movement, the low maintenance required, the absence of electrical cords, less noise, lightweight, and convenience even when it has to be held for extended hours.

Cordless brush cutters have witnessed a swift rise in demand to cater to the enhanced aesthetic requirements from both the residential and commercial end-users. Also, unfavorable weather conditions like dry summers, floods, and heavy snowfall create demand for cordless lawn care services, which in turn drive the demand for cordless garden and lawn tools. The integration of lithium batteries and falling prices of cordless brush cutters will further boost the market growth.

"The increasing adoption of the do-it-yourself and gardening cultures in various developing countries in APAC and MEA has been playing a vital role in determining the growth rate of the global garden and lawn tools market, which includes the global brush cutter marketsays Brijesh.

Rapid urbanization in the developing countries in APAC is expected to bolster the demand for gardens and recreational parks to enhance the aesthetic appeal of both public and private spaces, thereby creating demand for lawn and garden care equipment including brush cutters.

