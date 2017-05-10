

MANILA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Embassy in Manila says it has received credible information that terrorist groups may be planning to conduct kidnapping operations targeting foreign nationals in the areas of Palawan Province in Philippines. They include Puerto Princesa City, and the areas surrounding Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park.



The Embassy advised U.S citizens to carefully consider this information as they make their travel plans and to review personal security plans, avoid large crowds and gatherings, and remain vigilant at all times.



The U.S. Embassy reminded U.S. citizens of the most recent Worldwide Caution, which indicates there is an ongoing threat of terrorist actions and violence against U.S. citizens and interests abroad, including the Philippines.



