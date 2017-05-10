MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Relevium Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RLV)(FRANKFURT: 6BX) (the "Company" or "Relevium") a consolidator of e-commerce assets in Health and Wellness together with Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HEMP) ("Hempco®") announced today an agreement for cooperation to develop a complete hemp based nutraceutical and nutritional product line for exclusive distribution through the future Relevium portfolio of brands through global E-Commerce platforms such as Amazon and Jet.com.

Hempco Food and Fiber Inc. (TSX VENTURE: HEMP) is a trusted and respected pioneer, innovator and provider of premier hemp seed foods for more than 15 years. Hempco currently produces hemp protein powder, seed oil and seed nut for human consumption and is developing products for animal consumption. The current Hempco product offering can be viewed here. Hempco also announced on April 17, 2017 that the new production facility has been permitted and targets a June 2017 completion date.

The letter of intent is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Aurelio Useche, CEO of Relevium stated, "We are extremely happy to announce this partnership with Hempco as it will provide the future Relevium brands with a unique suite of hemp products to market to their existing client bases." Mr. Useche continued: "We believe that the Hempco produced products will be a great addition to the portfolio of brands targeted for acquisition such as BioGanix."

Charles Holmes, CEO of Hempco stated, "The Hempco B2B model is a perfect match for any of the future Relevium brands as the standard nutraceutical industry operating practices are to use turnkey contract manufacturers and logistics providers: processes that Hempco excels at." Mr. Holmes then stated: "Relevium is poised to acquire brands that will be selling globally on platforms where hemp and other products are not widely available and Hempco will benefit from Relevium brands with a wide global distribution under multiple brands designed for a wide variety of demographics."

About Relevium Technologies Inc.

Relevium is a TSXV listed company focused on growth through the acquisition of businesses, products and/or technologies with a focus on e-commerce in the growing health and wellness sector, specifically under three important verticals: Pain Relief, Recovery and Performance. Relevium Technologies Inc. currently holds patented intellectual property for application of static magnetic fields on direct-to-consumer devices, which aid in decreasing pain, improving recovery time and enhancing overall physical performance.

About Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.

Hempco® and the Holmes family is a trusted and respected pioneer, innovator and provider of premier hemp seed foods for more than 15 years. Hempco® is committed to a triple bottom line - People, Planet, Profits and to capitalizing on the Hempco® mandate of "whole crop utilization" and developing hemp foods, hemp fiber and hemp nutraceuticals, a "tri-crop" opportunity for producers and processors. Hempco® has grown its business significantly and is generating value and profits for shareholders.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws or forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including the timing and completion of the proposed acquisitions, are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including the assumptions that the Company will obtain stock exchange approval of the Offering, the proposed acquisition will occur as anticipated, that the Company will raise sufficient funds, and that the Company will obtain all requisite approvals of the acquisition. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, the risk that the proposed acquisitions may not occur as planned; the timing and receipt of requisite approvals and failure to raise sufficient funds under the Offering. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward- looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward- looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

RELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Aurelio Useche, President and CEO

Contacts:

Relevium Technologies Inc.

Aurelio Useche

514-824-8559

investors@releviumtechnologies.com

www.releviumtechnologies.com



Hempco Food and Fiber Inc.

Don Mosher

VP Capital Markets

604-685-6465

don@hempcocanada.com

www.hempcocanada.com



