

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines has apologized to a passenger whose ticket was canceled after he used his phone to record a dispute with airline employees.



Navang Oza, a passenger traveling from New Orleans to San Francisco, said that a United Airlines agent canceled his ticket when he started to record a confrontation about his checked bag.



The incident happened at New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International Airport when Oza checked in for a flight home to San Francisco. Oza complained to a United Airlines agent about a $300 charge for his checked bag, when he had paid just $125 to check the same bag on the first leg of his trip.



Oza said he decided to film the incident when the agent became rude.



In the video, the United Airlines agent can be seen telling Oza that he does not have her permission to record the interaction. She then tells her colleague to 'cancel the reservation.'



The agent took out her own phone and started to film Oza. Eventually, she called airport police.



However, the police officer told Oza he could continue to record since an airport is a public space. But the ticket agent was adamant that Oza could not travel until he deleted the video.



Ultimately, Oza re-booked his flight on a different airline.



In response to the incident, United Airlines said in a statement, 'The video does not reflect the positive customer experience we strive to offer, and for that we apologize. We are reviewing this situation, including talking with Mr. Oza and our employees to better understand what happened.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX