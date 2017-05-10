

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After a gap of 15 years, the Grammy Awards will return to New York City next year.



Madison Square Garden will host 60th Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 28, 2018, the Recording Academy announced Tuesday.



The biggest music awards ceremony on earth will be broadcast live on CBS at a new time: 7:30-11 p.m. ET and 4:30-8 p.m. PT. It will mark the 46th consecutive year that CBS will broadcast the show, a commitment that runs through 2026.



The last time New York City hosted music's biggest night was in 2003. Madison Square Garden was the venue for 45th Grammy Awards. Since then, Staples Center in Los Angeles has been consecutively hosting the Grammys.



Throughout much of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, the Grammys essentially had rotated back and forth between New York and Los Angeles.



New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his office were instrumental on the Grammy's return to Madison Square Garden, which is estimated to bring $200 million in economic benefit to the city.



'Playing host to the music industry's marquee awards show is a unique creative, artistic and economic boon to the rich cultural fabric of our city,' said de Blasio.



'MSG has been the site of many of the most legendary and enduring moments in music history - and we think the 2018 Grammys will be a perfect addition to that great legacy,' said James L. Dolan, executive chairman, The Madison Square Garden Company.



To announce the Grammys' return to New York, the Recording Academy worked with creative agency TBWA\Chiat\Day and director Spike Lee on a star-studded film, NY Stories. Featuring New York artists sharing New York musical stories, the film takes viewers on a musical tour of the city.



