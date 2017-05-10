With effect from May 12, 2017, the shares series B in Sdiptech AB will be admitted to trading on First North Premier. The decision is conditional upon that Sdiptech AB can meet the requirement regarding liquidity.



Instrument: Shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SDIP B -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of listed shares: 28 277 645 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0003756758 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 137416 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: Other Equities / 227 -------------------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: FNSE -------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden --------------------------------------------------------------------------



