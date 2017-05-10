Telecom API Market Outlook - IoT to Significantly Add to Telecom API Revenue for Wireless Carriers by 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Telecom API Market Outlook and Forecasts 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

The telecommunications Application Programming Interface (API) marketplace has significantly matured in recent years. While some expectations have not yet been realized, such as carrier branded application stores, B2B revenue to third-parties such as OTT providers continues to provide wholesale services revenue growth for traditional Communication Service Providers (CSP). However, much of Telecom API opportunity has been limited to larger carriers in developed countries. There remains a lucrative opportunity for both smaller CSPs and larger carriers in developing countries.



This latest study builds upon five years of Telecom API research. During this period, the network operators have leveraged APIs to derive wholesale transaction revenue as well as communication-enabled application revenue. There has also been a significant amount of use for internal carrier services such as customer relationship management. Incremental growth opportunities for CSPs include a variety of services and application support such as Robo Call Blocking (associated with Do Not Call Registry and Telephone Consumer Protection Act compliance in the United States) as well as Unwanted Call blocking services in general.



However, the report sees a general flattening of the growth curve for traditional consumer centric and handset oriented services supported by Telecom APIs. Longer term, Telecom API growth will come from new networks such as those cellular and non-cellular WANs supporting the Internet of Things (IoT). The report sees communication-enabled application revenue plateauing while IoT network-support revenue becoming a more substantial revenue component for Telecom APIs by 2025.



Select Report Findings:



Non-IoT Telecom API revenue seen leveling off by 2022.

Telecom API revenue is forecast to reach $207 billion globally by 2022.

globally by 2022. IoT to significantly add to Telecom API revenue for wireless carriers by 2025.

Unwanted Call blocking a developing area for carriers to leverage Telecom APIs.

OTT providers continue to lead the way in terms of wholesale revenue for carriers.

Enterprise to represent an important customer base as they leverage their own data.

Companies Mentioned



AT&T Mobility

France Telecom

Mashape

Mulesoft

Telefonica

Verizon Wireless

Vodafone



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Telecom API Overview



3 API Aggregation



4 Telecom API Marketplace



5 Telecom API Enabled App Use Cases



6 Network Operator Telecom API Strategies



7 API enabled App Developer Strategies



8 Telecom API Vendor Strategies



9 Market Analysis and Forecasts



10 Technology and Market Drivers for Future API Market Growth



11 Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/cvlfwp/telecom_api

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716