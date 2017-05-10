Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News: Edison Investment Research Limited / Key word(s): Research Update Edison Investment Research Limited: Edison issues review on Henderson International Income Trust (HINT) 10-May-2017 / 15:48 GMT/BST London, UK, 10 May 2017 *Edison issues review on Henderson International Income Trust (HINT)* Henderson International Income Trust (HINT) seeks to provide investors with more diversified sources of income, by investing exclusively outside the UK. Managed by Ben Lofthouse, the trust received a significant boost to its assets in 2016 when it was selected as a rollover vehicle for Henderson Global Trust (HGL). Demand has remained strong, and HINT has recently raised a further GBP21.5m through a 'C' share issue, with the new shares listed on 8 May. The manager focuses on well-managed companies with strong competitive positions and sustainable dividends in order to secure income and long-term capital growth. Absolute performance has been favourable, with annualised NAV and share price total returns of 10%+ since launch in 2011. At 8 May, HINT's shares traded at a 0.9% premium to cum-income net asset value. This compares favourably with average discounts for the past one and three years of 0.8% and 1.3% respectively, and a 0.2% average premium over five years. HINT has tended to trade close to NAV, with continued demand leading to the issue on 8 May of 21.5m 'C' shares. The 3.1% dividend yield remains competitive with peers. Click here [1] to view the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisoninvestmentresearch.com [2] *About Edison:* Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [3]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. *Contact details:*Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [4] and connect with Edison on: +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |LinkedIn|https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-investment-research| | |[5] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |Twitter |www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [6] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ |YouTube |www.youtube.com/edisonitv [7] | +--------+-----------------------------------------------------------+ Dissemination of a UK FINANCIAL NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 572117 10-May-2017 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2968a249cbecec247078912f7bddd016&application_id=572117&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=e7266211cbf0b72f2b3d94ab8bdaae97&application_id=572117&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=572117&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=572117&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=270eac8c8f1b87a6a90ebfd8faf2c3f7&application_id=572117&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=572117&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=6b959e4d7ee3c402b931a274d2bbe945&application_id=572117&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

