Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2017) - BioMark Diagnostics (CSE: BUX) has announced a non-brokered private placement. The company plans to raise gross proceeds of up to $500,000 through an offering of up to 5 million units priced at $0.10 per unit, with each unit consisting of one share and one-half a warrant, with each full warrant exercisable at $0.15 for a period of 24 months.

BioMark is developing proprietary, non-invasive, and accurate cancer diagnostic solutions which can help detect, monitor and assess treatment for cancer early and cost effectively. The technology can also be used for measuring response to treatment and potentially for serial monitoring for cancer survivors.

The size of the next-generation cancer diagnostic market is expected to grow from $1.8 billion in 2014 to $10 billion by 2019.

The shares are trading at $0.115. For more information, please visit the company's website, www.biomarkdiagnostics.com, contact Rashid Ahmed, President & CEO at 604-282-6567 or email info@biomarkdiagnostics.com.

