Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 10, 2017) - Lexington Biosciences (CSE: LNB) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange, and trades under the symbol "LNB". Lexington Biosciences is a medical device company developing the HeartSentry, a new non-invasive diagnostic device to measure and monitor cardiovascular health by assessing the function of a person's vascular endothelium -- the vital innermost lining of a person's cardiovascular system. Currently, this is measured by using ultrasound.

The HeartSentry core technology was created at the University of California Berkeley over a fifteen-year period involving many research studies and product iterations resulting in a portfolio of multiple pending and issued patents licensed to the company. The company aims to make HeartSentry accurate, quick, and cost effective so it can become the standard of care for cardiologists, general practitioners, and ultimately patients for first line evaluation of a person's cardiovascular health.

The unit is designed to communicate via Bluetooth technology to provide up-to-date and accurate readings of an individual's complete cardiovascular health through electronic monitoring for cardiovascular risk-assessment and to aid treatment effectiveness for the prevention of heart attack and stroke.

HeartSentry targets the rapidly growing self-measurement medical device sector and is designed for both personal and clinical use.

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research, the global self-care medical devices market was valued at US$10.5 billion in 2012 and is estimated to reach a market worth of US$16.9 billion in 2019.

The company is in the final stages of releasing the developed product for clinical studies, and is engaged with the United States FDA and other regulatory agencies on the required product approvals.

The company closed a private placement raising gross proceeds of $1,250,000 through the issuance of 6,250,000 units priced at $0.20 per unit, with unit consisting of one share and one full warrant, with each warrant exercisable at $0.30 for 12 months. The shares are trading at $0.28, and with 29.6 million shares outstanding, the company is capitalized at $8.3 million.

For more information about the company, please visit the company's website www.lexingtonbiosciences.com, contact Eric Willis, CEO, at 1-800-320-2640 or by email at info@lexingtonbiosciences.com.

