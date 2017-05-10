National CineMedia (NCM), the U.S. representative to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, is proud to present the winning teams of this year's U.S. Young Lions competitions. Over 350 entries were submitted this year from teams of young professionals working for advertising, digital, media, creative, and PR companies or agencies as well as in-house marketing teams.

2017 U.S. Cannes Young Lions Winning Teams

Cyber: Angela Bode and Erin Holcomb, Rodgers Townsend view entry Film: Lillian O'Connor and Brett Simone, Publicis New York view entry Media: TJ Kelly and Patrick Lylo, Mindshare World NY view entry PR: Patty Bloom and Rachel Carlisle, Ketchum Chicago view entry Print: Nedal Ahmed and Bryan Barnes, BBDO NY view entry

Each of the winning teams will be sent, all expenses paid, to Cannes, France to compete as Team USA in the global Young Lions competition at the 64th Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the world's leading celebration of creativity in communications, taking place from June 17 24, 2017.

In their respective categories, each team was challenged to develop a creative and innovative campaign targeting women ages 25-44 that would increase name and brand recognition as well as drive new donations for Brave Beginnings. With one in nine babies in the U.S. born prematurely, Brave Beginnings, a program of the Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, provides healthcare professionals ventilators and other life-saving neonatal equipment needed to serve the fragile population of premature babies within the U.S.

2017 U.S. Cannes Young Lions 2nd and 3rd Place Teams

Cyber: Courtney Lacy and Amy Willsey, VML (2nd place) view entry Marina Arnone and Kate Desmarais, Ogilvy (3rd place) view entry Film: Sarah Bailey, Havas Chicago and Katie Sedmak, JWT Atlanta (2nd place) view entry Alex Cuff, WorkGroup USA and Rosie Mossey, Saatchi Saatchi Wellness (3rd place) view entry Media: Nicole Antos and Nikole Weber, UM LA (2nd Place) view entry Madeline Nies and Tarini Shrikhande, VML (3rd place) view entry PR: Chelsea Ruka and Callie Turgeon, MSLGroup Seattle (Runner Up) view entry Print Ilia Isales and Erick Rodriguez, Anomaly (2nd place) view entry Doree Speidel, Instagram and Rachel Theberge, JWT San Francisco (3rd place) view entry

A special thanks to the 2017 U.S. Young Lions sponsors for their continuous involvement and generous support of this year's competitions. DigitasLBi for Cyber, Pereira & O'Dellfor Film, UM for Media and The PR Council for PR. NCMsponsors the Print competition.

A big thank you is also due to the judges who scored this year's submissions:

Cyber: Jennifer Awasano, DigitasLBi; Molly Crawford, DigitasLBi; Craig Elimeliah, VML; Ginny Golden, AKQA; Jessica Greenwood, R/GA; A.J. Hassan, R/GA; Jeffrey Hinz, Mediacom; Patrick Knowlton, Goodby Silverstein Partners; Paula Sosin, NCM.

Film: Daiga Atvara, Mirium; David Baldwin, Baldwin&; Max Geraldo, FCB Chicago; Ben James, JWT NY; Robert Lambrechts, Pereira O'Dell; John Matejczyk, MUH-TAY-ZIK HOF-FER; Eleftheria Parpis, Campaign U.S.; Bobby Pearce, David&Goliath Con Williamson, Erwin Penland

Media: Steve Abraham, Mediacom;Wendy Aldrich, Initiative; Diana Bojaj, UM; David Bolger, Trilia Media; Rachel Brook, Mediacom; Christine Chen, Goodby Silverstein Partners; Esther "E.T." Franklin, Spark Mediavest; Lori Hilton, Starcom WW; Samantha Johnson, TDA Boulder; Jennifer Karayeanes, Spark Mediavest; Michael Knopf, UM; Sarah Kramer, Mediavest; Cara Lewis, Carat; Lynn Lewis, UM; Jason Lim, Mediacom; Sean O'Sullivan, Carat; Anush Prabhu, Mediacom; Adam Seymour, Carat; Alexis Thanasoulas, Initiative; David White, MEC; Ben Winkler, OMD; Kim Yates, Starcom WW

PR: Jennifer Cohan, Edelman; Virginia Devlin, Current; Brad MacAfee, Porter Novelli; Stephanie Marchesi, WE Communications; Melissa Waggener, WE Communications; Aaron Wittken, KWittken

Print: Justine Armour, 72andSunny;Chris Barnes, NCM; Adam Chasnow, CP+B; Jordan Edwards, NCM; John Godsey, VML; Jerry Hoak, The Martin Agency; Menno Kluin, Deutsch; Gabriel Schmitt, FCB NY

About National CineMedia (NCM)

National CineMedia (NCM) is America's Movie Network. As the #1 Millennial weekend network in the U.S., NCM is the connector between brands and movie audiences. More than 710 million moviegoers annually attend theaters that are currently under contract to present NCM's FirstLook pre-show in over 45 leading national and regional theater circuits including AMC Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) and Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC). NCM's cinema advertising network offers broad reach and unparalleled audience engagement with over 20,500 screens in over 1,600 theaters in 187 Designated Market Areas® (all of the top 50). NCM Digital goes beyond the big screen, extending in-theater campaigns into online and mobile marketing programs to reach entertainment audiences. National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) owns a 39.3% interest in, and is the managing member of, National CineMedia, LLC. For more information, visit www.ncm.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170510006060/en/

Contacts:

National CineMedia

Amy Jane Finnerty, 212-931-8117

amy.finnerty@ncm.com