TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT):
|Date
|Total number of shares
|
Number of voting rights exercisable at
|April 30, 2017
|2,483,461,863
|2,630,476,832
A total number of 2,641,064,654 voting rights were attached to the 2,483,461,863 underlying Total shares (referred to as 'theoretical voting rights'), including:
- 10,587,822 voting rights attached to the 10,587,822 Total shares held by TOTAL S.A. that also cannot be exercised at shareholders' meetings pursuant to the provisions of the Articles L.225-111 and L.225-210 of the French Commercial Code
