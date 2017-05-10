

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a largely party-line vote, the Senate confirmed drug industry insider Scott Gottlieb as the next Commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday.



The Senate voted 57 to 42 to confirm Gottlieb, with only five Democrats and Independent Senator Angus King, I-Maine, joining with Republicans to approve the nomination.



Gottlieb, who served as a deputy FDA commissioner in President George W. Bush's administration, spent years working as a consultant for drug companies such as GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).



Democrats have raised concerns about Gottlieb's close ties to an industry that he will now be in charge of regulating.



Gottlieb has previously been critical of FDA regulations and is expected to take steps to speed up the drug approval process.



