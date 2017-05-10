Enterprise and Industrial IoT Real-time Data Report 2017: Evaluating the Future Potential of IIoT - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Enterprise and Industrial IoT Real-time Data 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Enterprise IoT deployments will generate a substantial amount of data, most of which will be of the unstructured variety, requiring next generation data analytics tools and techniques. Streaming data IoT business data is highly valuable when it can be put into context and processes in real-time as it will facilitate completely new product and service offerings.



This research evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Forecasts include global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services as well as Global and Regional forecasts Real-time Data in Enterprise and IIoT 2017 - 2022.



Target Audience:



Network operators

Robotics companies

IoT solution providers

ERP solution providers

Manufacturing companies

Systems integration companies

Cloud and AI solution providers

Enterprise companies of all types

Companies Mentioned



AGT International

ARM Holdings

AT&T Inc.

B+B SmartWorx

Bayshore Networks

Bosch

Cisco IIoT Solutions

Cisco System Inc.

Contiki

Digi International

Echelon Corporation

Elecsys Corporation

General Electric

Jasper Technologies Inc. (Cisco)

Lynx Software Technologies, Inc.

Management and Application Enablement

Object Management Group (OMG)

OneM2M Partners

ParStream (Cisco)

Physical and Cyber Cyber-security

RIOT

Real Time Innovation (RTI)

Sensata Technologies

Symantec

Unisys Corporation

Wind River

Worldsensing

Wovyn LLC.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Executive Summary



3 Overview



Defining Industrial Internet of Things

Critical Focal Areas for IIoT Execution

IIoT Application Areas

Forming a Foundation for IIoT

Evaluating the Future Potential of IIoT



4 IIoT Technologies



Hardware Technologies

Software Technologies

IIoT and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)

Network Technologies in IIoT



5 IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017 - 2022



6 Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3lcbkt/enterprise_and

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716