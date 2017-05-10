Enterprise and Industrial IoT Real-time Data Report 2017: Evaluating the Future Potential of IIoT - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, May. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Enterprise and Industrial IoT Real-time Data 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.
Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Enterprise IoT deployments will generate a substantial amount of data, most of which will be of the unstructured variety, requiring next generation data analytics tools and techniques. Streaming data IoT business data is highly valuable when it can be put into context and processes in real-time as it will facilitate completely new product and service offerings.
This research evaluates IIoT technologies, companies, applications, services, and solutions. Forecasts include global and regional IIoT outlook as well as IIoT by industry vertical, software, hardware, and services as well as Global and Regional forecasts Real-time Data in Enterprise and IIoT 2017 - 2022.
Target Audience:
- Network operators
- Robotics companies
- IoT solution providers
- ERP solution providers
- Manufacturing companies
- Systems integration companies
- Cloud and AI solution providers
- Enterprise companies of all types
Companies Mentioned
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Executive Summary
3 Overview
- Defining Industrial Internet of Things
- Critical Focal Areas for IIoT Execution
- IIoT Application Areas
- Forming a Foundation for IIoT
- Evaluating the Future Potential of IIoT
4 IIoT Technologies
- Hardware Technologies
- Software Technologies
- IIoT and Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES)
- Network Technologies in IIoT
5 IIoT Global Market Analysis and Forecasts 2017 - 2022
6 Company Analysis
