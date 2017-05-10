Like other large U.S. third-party solar companies Vivint is increasingly moving away from the leasing model to direct sales.

A year after a collapsing SunEdison pulled out of the acquisition of Vivint Solar, the residential solar installer appears to have stabilized its business operations. And like Tesla/SolarCity, Vivint is moving away from the third party sales model towards more direct sales.

This is in line with larger residential market trends. According to GTM Research, during the fourth quarter of 2016 solar under leases and power purchase agreements fell to less than half of all residential solar deployed in the United States, after two years of declining market share.

Vivint is moving slowly in this direction, and during the first quarter 19% of its sales were direct, compared to 14% in the previous quarter.

Image: Vivint

This move strongly affected Vivint's quarterly results, and the extra cash brought in by the direct sales more than tripled the company's revenue year-over-year to $53 million.

Like all third-party solar companies, Vivint is still reporting a loss on a quarterly basis. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...