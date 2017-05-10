sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 10.05.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 569 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,623 Euro		-0,065
-2,42 %
WKN: A12AWB ISIN: US92854Q1067 Ticker-Symbol: 0VS 
Aktie:
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VIVINT SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VIVINT SOLAR INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,669
2,714
18:49
2,666
2,716
18:46
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
VIVINT SOLAR INC
VIVINT SOLAR INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
VIVINT SOLAR INC2,623-2,42 %