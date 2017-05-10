LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Anglo Pacific Group PLC (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY)

May 10, 2017

Results of Annual General Meeting

Anglo Pacific Group PLC ("Anglo Pacific" or the "Company") (LSE: APF) (TSX: APY) is pleased to announce that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on May 10, 2017 ("AGM") all resolutions were duly passed by a show of hands. Resolutions 14, 15, 16 and 17 were passed as special resolutions.

At today's AGM the Chief Executive Officer gave a short presentation to shareholders, which is available on the Company's website.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, a copy of Resolutions 12, 13, 14, 15, 16 and 17 will shortly be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism, and will be available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do.

The full text of all the resolutions passed at the meeting can be found in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available for inspection at www.hemscott.com/nsm.do and on the Company's website at www.anglopacificgroup.com.

Full details of the proxy voting can also be found on the Company's website.

For further information: Anglo Pacific Group PLC +44 (0) 20 3435 7400 Patrick Meier - Chairman Julian Treger - Chief Executive Officer Kevin Flynn - Company Secretary & Chief Financial Officer Website: www.anglopacificgroup.com BMO Capital Markets Limited +44 (0) 20 7664 8020 Jeffrey Couch / Neil Haycock / Tom Rider / Jenny Wyllie Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited +44 (0) 20 3037 2000 Raj Khatri / Nicholas Harland / Ariel Tepperman Peel Hunt LLP +44 (0) 20 7418 8900 Matthew Armitt / Ross Allister / Chris Burrows Redleaf Communications +44 (0) 20 7382 4769 Charlie Geller / Elise Palmer / Sam Modlin

About Anglo Pacific

Anglo Pacific Group PLC is a global natural resources royalty and streaming company. The Company's strategy is to develop a leading international diversified royalty and streaming company with a portfolio centred on base metals and bulk materials, focusing on accelerating income growth through acquiring royalties on projects that are currently cash flow generating or are expected to be within the next 24 months, as well as investment in earlier stage opportunities. It is a continuing policy of the Company to pay a substantial portion of these royalties to shareholders as dividends.

