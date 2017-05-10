MCLEAN, VA -- (Marketwired) -- 05/10/17 -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) announced today that it has obtained its third insurance policy of the year under its Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS®) program. It provides a combined maximum limit of up to approximately $440.3 million of losses on single-family loans and transfers a substantial portion of the remaining credit risk on Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) debt notes, STACR 2017-DNA2. This transaction transferred a portion of mortgage credit risk on approximately $60.7 billion of unpaid principal balance (UPB) on single-family mortgages.

Since the program's inception in 2013, Freddie Mac has placed over $7.2 billion in insurance coverage through 27 ACIS transactions. Freddie Mac has led the market in introducing new credit risk-sharing offerings with STACR, ACIS and Whole Loan Securities (WLS(SM)). The company has since grown its investor base to more than 220 unique investors, including insurers and reinsurers. Since 2013, the company has transferred a significant portion of credit risk on approximately $727 billion of UPB on single-family mortgages.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we've made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac's blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

