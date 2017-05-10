Voting results Annual General Meeting of Braas Monier

Luxembourg, 10 May 2017. All items on the agenda of today's Annual General Meeting of Braas Monier Building Group S.A. were agreed. The resolutions of the agenda were passed with the following voting results:

- Approval of the stand-alone annual accounts of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2016: 100.00%

- Approval of the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended on 31 December 2016: 100.00%

- Allocation of results and acknowledgement of the dividend payment in relation to the financial year ended on 31 December 2016: 100.00%

- Discharge to all the Directors of the Company who were in office during the financial year ended on 31 December 2016: 100.00%

- Election of members of the Board of Directors.

a. Georg Harrasser: 100.00%

b. David J.Millstone: 99.97%

c. David S. Winter: 99.97%

d. Michael A. (Tony) Robson: 100.00%

e. Jason I. Pollack: 99.97%

f. John F. Rebele: 99.97%

g. Matthew Russell: 100.00%

h. Jean-Pierre Clavel: 99.97%

- Remuneration of members of the Board of Directors: 99.96%

- Appointment of an independent auditor of the Company (réviseur d'entreprises agrée) for the purposes of the stand-alone annual accounts and the consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ending on 31 December 2016: 100.00%

Further information regarding the Annual General Meeting can be found on our

website www.braas-monier.com/investor-relations/annual-general-meetings

About Braas Monier Braas Monier Building Group is a leading manufacturer and supplier of pitched roof products in Europe, parts of Asia and South Africa. The Group covers all steps of the manufacturing process, offering a comprehensive range of concrete and clay tiles for pitched roofs and is one of the few suppliers to also manufacture and sell complementary roofing components designed to cover various functional aspects of pitched roof construction. The portfolio also includes ceramic and steel chimneys and energy system solutions. Braas Monier had operations in 36 countries and 121 production facilities and employed around 7,922 people as at 31 December 2016. The Company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Contact Achim Schreck

Director Group Communications / Investor Relations Braas Monier Building Group

Tel: +49 6171 61 28 59 E-mail: achim.schreck@monier.com Website: www.braas-monier.com

